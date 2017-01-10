The cure of a demoniac

Gospel Reading: Mk 1:21-28

Jesus came to Capernaum with his followers, and on the Sabbath he entered the synagogue and taught. The people were astonished at his teaching, for he taught them as one having authority and not as the scribes. In their synagogue was a man with an unclean spirit; he cried out, “What have you to do with us, Jesus of Nazareth? Have you come to destroy us? I know who you are – the Holy One of God!” Jesus rebuked him and said, “Quiet! Come out of him!” The unclean spirit convulsed him and with a loud cry came out of him. All were amazed and asked one another, “What is this? A new teaching with authority. He commands even the unclean spirits and they obey him.” His fame spread everywhere throughout the whole region of Galilee.



HE TAUGHT THEM AS ONE HAVING AUTHORITY

Jesus enters the synagogue and teaches as one having authority. But the Gospel does not tell us what precisely Jesus is teaching. Instead, it narrates that Jesus expels an unclean spirit from a man in the synagogue. This is an example of Jesus’ teaching in deeds, not in words. The event itself teaches the people that Jesus has authority over unclean spirits. The unclean spirit recognizes Jesus as the “Holy One of God” and obeys him. At the command of Jesus, it comes out of the man. The people are amazed and exclaim that it is a new teaching – with authority. The words of Jesus are indeed powerful and effective.

“The word of God is living and effective, sharper than any two-edged sword… able to discern reflections and thoughts of the heart” (Heb 4:12).

* * *

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord 2016,” ST. PAULS Philippines, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: books@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

