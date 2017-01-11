Duterte gov’t keeps ‘very good’ rating

The Duterte government enjoyed a “very good” net satisfaction rating in its first six months in office, according to the Social Weather Stations (SWS) fourth-quarter survey.



The poll, conducted Dec. 3-6, 2016 involving 1,500 adults nationwide, showed that 73 percent of Filipinos are satisfied with the administration’s performance while 12 percent are dissatisfied.

This yielded to a net satisfaction rating of +61 (percentage of “satisfied” minus percentage of “dissatisfied”) which the SWS classifies as “very good.”

The result, however, was five points less than the +66 “very good” net satisfaction recorded in the September poll. The third quarter survey bared that 75 percent were satisfied, while about 8 percent were percent dissatisfied; and 15 percent were undecided.

The net satisfaction rating of the administration was highest in Duterte’s bailiwick Mindanao which stayed “excellent” at +78, although three points lower than the record-high +81 recorded in September..

(Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola)

