Roberts Automotive, an RGC/Uratex Group company, to participate in CARS Program

MMPC recognized 25 local automotive parts manufacturers as the country’s leading companies to participate in manufacturing one of its models enrolled in the government’s Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy (CARS) Program recently. One of the participating companies is Roberts Automotive and Industrial Parts Manufacturing Corporation (Roberts AIPMC), an RGC/Uratex Group company. RGC/Uratex Group of Companies has always been one of the leading providers of automotive parts in the country. The group has a long partnership of more than 40 years with Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) to which RGC Group provided body parts, mufflers, radiators, leaf springs, car seats and and foam pads to name a few.



Mr. Eddie Gallor, the Executive Vice President of the RGC/Uratex Group received the Certificate of Participation from MMPC on behalf of Roberts Automotive, which also markets Evercool Radiators and Tiger Leafsprings to the aftermarket.

The Philippines had once a leading industry in manufacturing automotive parts, but the industry took some blows to its production because of several economic crises that hit it and has been trying to recover ever since. With the implementation of the CARS Program signed by former President Benigno Aquino, Jr. last year, the automotive industry is given a better fighting chance to revitalize its industry and elevate the country as a regional automotive manufacturing hub, much like its ASEAN neighbors.

The CARS Program also aims to improve the industry’s parts-making capabilities to ensure that parts makers will meet quality standards as demanded by automotive manufacturers. One of which is MMPC, who recently recognized the country’s leading automotive parts manufacturers as a participant to its Local Parts Manufacturing Program for the Mitsubishi Mirage and Mitsubishi Mirage G4 models enrolled under the CARS Program.

“We have decided to produce the Mitsubishi Mirage in the Philippines because we believe that this product is perfect for the country’s present demand for small car segment,” MMPC President and CEO, Mr. Yoshiaki Kato said. “It is loaded with new and exciting features appealing for today’s generation and it will soon be a proudly Philippine-made, or proudly Pinoy product. MMPC shall help source local parts manufacturing and help the country to become an automotive manufacturing hub that exports quality vehicles and automotive parts.”

CARS Program is expected to attract investors and consequently create more jobs for Filipinos. As local production increases, this program will only contribute to the country’s rises economic growth in the years to follow.

