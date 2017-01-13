Ex-convict tagged in cop’s slay falls

A former convict wanted for the death of a policeman during an anti-drugs operation last Jan. 4 in Pasay City was arrested Wednesday while trying to flee to Oriental Mindoro.

Randy Lizardo, an alleged member of Sigue Sigue Sputnik gang, was caught in the Batangas City port by Pasay police at 11:30 a.m.

Lizardo allegedly shot dead PO1 Enrico Domingo and wounded PO2 Harley Garcera while the officers were checking information about a pot session inside the suspect’s house.



Domingo was hit in the left temple and shoulder, killing him instantly while Garcero was hit in the left shoulder.

“We received information na papunta na nga itong suspek sa Oriental Mindoro para magtago kaya nag-create agad kami ng team para mahuli siya,” said Southern Police District director Chief Superintendent Tomas Apolinario Jr. who presented Lizardo to the media yesterday.

Lizardo’s two other cohorts are now subjects of a manhunt operation, according to National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director Oscar Albayalde.

The suspect, who had a string of murder, frustrated murder, illegal possession of firearms, and drug cases, claimed self-defense.

“Pagpasok po nila sa bahay namin, nasa kwarto po ako. Tinutukan po niya ‘yong asawa at anak ko. Sir, ama po ako.

Buhay po ng asawa’t anak ko ‘yung nakasalalay kaya nagawa ko ‘yun,” Lizardo said, admitting that he was the one who shot Domingo.

Lizardo’s statement was corroborated by his live-in partner Gemma.

However, Apolinario belied Lizardo’s claim and said that Domingo was just sitting inside the house when the suspects opened fire.

“Talagang binira nila dahil nakaupo lang ‘yung pulis natin at ‘yung baril eh nakasukbit pa, hindi pa bumubunot. Hindi sila aware na nandoon ang mga suspek at armado ng baril,” Apolinario said.

Lizardo, who has been in and out of the Pasay City jail, was one of those who surrendered under Oplan Tokhang last July, but went back to his old ways, according to Pasay police chief Senior Supt. Lawrence Coop.

The suspect admitted he was taking drugs.

“Bisyo lang po, sir. Pero hindi ko po intension na patayin ‘yung pulis. Pinrotektahan ko lang ‘yung pamilya ko,” Lizardo said.

President Duterte visited PO1 Domingo’s wake last Jan. 6 in his hometown in Tanza, Cavite. He provided the victim’s family with financial aid aside from giving scholarships to his children. Domingo’s wife was also given work at the Department of Interior and Local Government. (MARTIN SADONGDONG)

