Ivan Dorschner not jealous of James Reid’s success

MAGKA-batch sa “Pinoy Big Brother: Clash of 2010” edition ng ABS-CBN 2 ang bagong Kapuso hunk na si Ivan Dorschner at ang current heartthrob ngayong si James Reid.

Tinanghal na winner si James ng PBB samantalang si Ivan ay nasa 5th place lang.

Ilang taon ding pasulpot-sulpot lang sa TV noon si Ivan hanggang sa mag-decide itong bumalik na sa US at maghanap ng ibang career.



Noong magkita sila roon ni James na isang big star na sa Pilipinas, ito ang nag-encourage na magbalik showbiz siya.

“James really made an effort to meet up with me to see how I was doing.

“He said that I should go back to Manila and start my career again in showbiz.

“I had second thoughts though, but then again, I missed showbiz. So I packed my bags and decided to give it another try.

“I contacted people who knew people from GMA-7. Then it all happened so fast. Now I’m under contract with GMA Artist Center and one of the leading men in “Meant to Be.”

Dahil sa pagbalik ni Ivan sa showbiz, hindi kaya naiinggit lang siya sa success ng kanyang kaibigan?

“Not at all. I am happy for James actually. I know how hard he works for his family and he’s serious with his career.

“I can never be jealous sa kaibigan ko,” diin niya.

Nangako si Ivan na sa second chance sa career niyang ito, merong malaking mangyayari.

“I’m already 26. It’s time that I make a big change with myself.

“I don’t want to be known as the guy who took off his shirt in front of Katy Perry. I want to be known as an actor who can do different roles.

“Doing ‘Meant to Be’ is a good start for my career in 2017. Hopefully, I get to do more challenging roles and get to work with different actors.” (RUEL J. MENDOZA)

