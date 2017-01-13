Lyceum fights for F-4; Perpetual for dear life

Games Today

(Filoil Flying V Center)

8:30 a.m. – EAC vs MIT (jrs)

10 a.m. – EAC vs MIT (m)

11:30 a.m. – LPU vs UPHSD (w)

1 p.m. – LPU vs UPHSD (m)

2:30 p.m. – LPU vs UPHSD (jrs)

Lyceum of the Philippines seeks to close in on a Final Four berth while Perpetual Help fights for dear life as the two collide today in the women’s division of the 92nd NCAA volleyball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City.



The Lady Pirates are currently at No. 3 with a 5-1 (win-loss) record and a victory over the Lady Altas in their 11:30 a.m. showdown will send it at joint second with the Arellano U Lady Chiefs and one win closer to joining the unbeaten San Sebastian Lady Stags in the Final Four.

“It will be crucial for us because a win will send us closer to achieving our goal, which is to make the Final Four,” said LPU coach Emil Lontoc in Filipino.

The Las Piñas-based school fell to San Sebastian, 22-25, 13-25, 13-25, Wednesday for their third setback against the same number of wins.

Another defeat will send the Sammy Acaylar-mentored Lady Altas to elimination.

“It will be do-or-die for us from here,” said Acaylar, who was recently appointed national men’s team coach by the Larong Volleyball ng Pilipinas, Inc.

In a non-bearing game, Emilio Aguinaldo and Mapua face off at 10 a.m.

In men’s play, defending champion Perpetual Help (4-1) aims to keep its stranglehold of second spot as it clashes with LPU (3-3) at 1 p.m. while Mapua (4-3) looks to stay in the hunt as it tackles an already ran EAC (0-7).

In the juniors’ division, LPU (4-0) eyes to stay unscathed as it duels reigning titlist Perpetual Help (4-1) at 2:30 p.m.

Related

comments