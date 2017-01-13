Simple reception – Palace

Malacañang described as simple and auspicious the first-ever New Year reception hosted by President Duterte for the diplomatic community in Malacañang despite the absence of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella explained that only a limited number of people was invited to the Vin d’ Honneur reception in line with the President’s wish to keep the event simple.



“The Vin d’Honneur is a New Year’s reception traditionally hosted by the President and co-hosted by high ranking government officials, and which past Presidents also attend; this year, in keeping with the President’s dictum of simplicity the event’s co-hosts were limited only to the Cabinet Secretaries, Senate President, and Speaker,” Abella said. “It was a simple and meaningful event,” he added.

Abella made the remarks after the Palace cancelled an invitation given to Robredo to attend the Vin d’Honneur reception.

The camp of Robredo earlier said the invitation to the event was received through e-mail last December 28 but was retracted last January 4 supposedly due to the limited guest list. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

Related

comments