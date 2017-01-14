Health, salary top concern of Pinoys – poll

Health and salary increase are the most urgent personal and national concerns of Filipinos in 2016, a Pulse Asia survey released yesterday said.

The survey conducted from December 6 to 11, 2016 among 1,200 respondents 18-years-old and above found out that 63 percent consider staying healthy and avoiding illnesses as their most urgent personal concern.



In second was the desire to have a secure and well-paying job or source of income at 44 percent.

Third and fourth were finish schooling or provide schooling for their children at 41 percent and having enough to eat on a daily basis at 41 percent.

Fifth, sixth, and seventh were avoiding being a crime victim (38 percent), having some savings (38 percent), and having a house and lot (34 percent).

The need to increase or improve workers’ pay was the leading national issue among Filipinos at 45 percent.

It was followed by controlling inflation (34 percent), reducing poverty (33 percent), fighting criminality (33 percent), creating more jobs (31 percent), and fighting corruption (31 percent).

The least national concerns were Charter change and terrorism at four percent.

Among geographic areas, those from Metro Manila were most concerned about workers’ pay (44 percent), jobs creation (35 percent), and inflation and corruption (both 34 percent).

Those from Luzon were most concerned about workers’ pay (45 percent), criminality (35 percent), and poverty (33 percent).

In the Visayas, the most often cited national concerns were workers’ pay (45 percent), fighting criminality (40 percent), and poverty reduction (35 percent).

In Mindanao, they were workers’ pay (44 percent), inflation (38 percent), jobs (35 percent), poverty (34 percent), and corruption in the government (33 percent). (Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola)

Related

comments