Julia Montes still friends with Coco Martin

ACTRESS Julia Montes has brushed aside rumors that she and rumored boyfriend Coco Martin are not in good terms.

“Actually masasabi ko talaga na strong and friendship namin. Hindi po talaga s’ya dapat magkaroon ng minsunderstanding,” said Montes, during an interview on “Tonight with Boy Abunda” on ABS-CBN.

“Kasi yung friendship namin way, way back pa, masasabi ko pong sobrang strong ng foundation,” said Montes.



The “Doble Kara” star also said that she and ABS-CBN have no bad blood when she left Star Magic and signed up with Cornerstone.

“Sa Star Magic naman po, siguro meron ka lamang kailangang gawin para mag-move. Sabi ko nga ang laki ng pasasalamat ko sa Star Magic with Mr. M,” she added.

No grudge against dad

Montes, 21, also said that she does not harbor any grudge against her biological father Martin Schnittka who allegedly abandoned her and her deaf mother at a young age.

“Kapag tinatanong nila ako, ‘Buti hindi ka nagalit sa tatay mo?’ Ang sinasabi ko, ‘No.’ Kasi kung sino po ako ngayon, kung sino iyong mga nakasama ko noon, maaring mahirap man, pero ito eh, nangyari ito at ito ako ngayon. Sa lahat ng bagay nagiging thankful ako because of that,” the actress said.

Montes, who is Mara Schnittka in real life, reunited with her estranged father in December.

“Super blessed po ako na nagkaroon ako ng supporters – kami ni Coco. Nag-start po iyong sa kanila, Nov. 1, papunta po ako ng simbahan, magdadasal ako.

Naalala ko pa nga yung pinagdasal ko sabi ko, ‘Lord ngayon po itong pagdarasal ko ay hindi na po ako magiging specific kayo na po ang bahala sa akin. Maraming maraming salamat sa lahat.’

“Pagkasakay ko po ng sasakyan, nag-reply na po yung cousin ko si Michelle. Then sabi n’ya ano raw ang proof ko na ako raw ang real na Mara Schnittka. Tapos nag-send ako (ng message) at medyo may pagkataray, verified yung account ko kung hindi ka maniwala. Nag-send muna s’ya ng photo.

“Sabi ni mama, ‘Saan mo nakuha ’yan?’ So ’yun na sabi ni mama, ‘Saan mo nakuha?’ na naiyak na ako kasi na-confirm na ni mama,” Montes said.

The actress said that she could not ask for more now that her family is complete.

“Dati kasi nung bata ka pa, gusto mo kumpleto ang family. Pag sa school pinapagdala kami ng familly tree, wala akong mailagay,” Montes remembered. “Lahat talaga ng bagay kapag hindi mo ine-expect dumarating.”

Montes said that her father also gave her a necklace.

“Hindi ako ma-necklace pero ito super memorable sa akin,” the actress said as she showed it to the television host.

Montes said that her father already left for Germany but he will come back to celebrate her birthday in March.

Related

comments