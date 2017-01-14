Ma’am Leni

A FAMILIAR maxim of old, “Every senator thinks of himself a Ceasar”. The local version, “There are 24 Republics as there are Senators”. It is a legitimate ambition for every senator, elected nationwide, to aspire to be president one day. So, what of Vice Presidents (VPs)? As the late Vice President Salvador Laurel would counsel me, “Politics is like poker. You have to keep your cards as close to your chest as possible”.



The environment of the Vice Presidency is one unique to the 2nd loftiest post of the country. The post is germane and current when/if the president is “incapacitated” (physically or is overthrown), dies or resigns. Its manifest importance best appreciated by the miniscule budget appropriated vis-à-vis the president and portfolio cabinet members etc. There is even no mandate for State protection by the Presidential Guards, except when Malacañang extends such courtesy. How fortunate then, when the VP is offered, not cajoled, with a Cabinet post. This is liberation from the duldrooms of twiddling fingers, and “campaigning” the next six years on an already reduced budget, to be relevant.

A Senator and a Cabinet Member looking to the presidency however reside in different realms. The one in an environment of open debate and discourse. The other belonging to the Presidents family. Whatever policy and political disagreements arise from the latter, must be tackled like a “family” within the confines of the Palace. You never display the family’s “dirty linen in public”. The result of such public prodigality in the Cabinet of M’am Leni, was “constructive firing”. Best, not to have accepted the post. You can never be mercenary, “baking your cake and eating it too”. My readers should draw their own conclusions on the media pronouncements by the VP of President Duterte while a cabinet member: 1) EJK; 2) Human Rights; 3) Sen. De Lima’s treatment; 4) Marcos burial; 5) Death Penalty; 6) Children criminals; 7) “Palda” joke. Out of Palace favor; 8) New Year’s “Good Change”; 9) “Rehab slow” of Typhoon Nina victims. This week, ‘Leni leaks’? (Erik Espina)

