PBA: Globalport shores up incentive bid, whips NLEX

Game Today

(San Agustin gym, Iloilo City)

5 p.m. – Ginebra vs Meralco

Terrence Romeo and Stanley Pringle, known around the basketball circle as the “Slash Brothers”, took turns in leading Globalport past NLEX, 110-96, yesterday to boost its bid for a twice-to-beat incentive in the quarterfinals of the PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Romeo fired 22 of his 32 points in the first half before Pringle waxed hot after the intermission to finish with 20 points, five rebounds, seven assists and two steals as the Batang Pier dominated most of the contest to score their second straight win.



They also got the needed support from JR Quinahan and even soon-to-be married Papot Paredes to give Globalport its fifth victory against three defeats in the season-opening conference.

Quinahan had 18 points and seven rebounds while Paredes, Globalport’s seldom-used center, had 13 points, four rebounds and four assists exactly a week before he ties the knot.

“It’s a good win for us,” said Globalport coach Franz Pumaren. “The coming games will be difficult, we’ll be facing tough teams in San Miguel, Rain or Shine and TNT. At least this is a buffer for us.”

Globalport can move in a share of second place after tonight if Rain or Shine fails to beat defending champion San Miguel in their game being played at presstime. The Elasto Painters enter the game with a 5-2 slate.

Carlo Lastimosa scored 19 points while Kevin Alas added 16 but NLEX dropped to a tie at the bottom with sister team Meralco at 2-6.

The loss served as a big blow for the Road Warriors’ bid to qualify for the playoffs in Yeng Guiao’s first conference with the team since his stunning departure from the Elasto Painters in the offseason.

NLEX not only dealt with five straight defeats since opening the tournament with a victory over Alaska, but also the reported demand of veteran center Asi Taulava to be traded due to limited minutes.

Taulava started for the Road Warriors yesterday but played all of his seven minutes in the first quarter, before spending the rest of the contest watching from the bench.

Romeo joined hands with rookie Von Pessumal, who had 10 points, and Quinahan in pulling away from the Road Warriors in the second quarter, leading by as many as 17 on two occasions.

In the third, Romeo gave way for Pringle to take the lead, scoring 16 in the final two quarters that saw the Batang Pier take an 82-61 advantage on Josh Urbiztondo’s triple, 40 seconds remaining in the third.

First Game

GLOBALPORT 110 – Romeo 32, Pringle 20, Quinahan 18, Paredes 13, Pessumal 10, Canaleta 6, Aban 4, Cortez 4, Urbiztondo 3, Maierhofer 0, Mamaril 0, Saitanan 0.

NLEX 96 – Lastimosa 19, Alas 16, Anthony 16, Guinto 13, Camson 9, Lanete 9, Soyud 5, Villanueva E. 4, Baracael 2, Monfort 2, Rios 1, Gotladera 0, Khobuntin 0, Taulava 0, Vilanueva J. 0.

Quarters: 21-16; 50-38; 82-65; 110-96.

