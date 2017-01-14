Transport groups tutol sa pagtaas ng excise tax sa fuel products

Nagbabala kahapon ang transport groups na maaring maging R12 na ang pamasahe sa jeep sakaling ituloy ng gobyerno ang planong taasan ang excise taxes sa fuel products.



Sinabi ni lawyer Vigor Mendoza, chairman of the Kilusan sa Pagbabago ng Industriya ng Transportasyon (KAPIT), na mapipilitan silang humingi ng R5 dagdag sa R7 jeepney base fare kung ipatutupad ng finance department ang karagdagang tax sa fuel products, lalo na sa diesel na planong patawan ng R6 tax per liter.

“If this happens, we will ask for an increase in fares, increase in profit. Our computation for that, at least for Metro Manila, the minimum fare should be at least R12 when (diesel) hits R40 per liter,” pahayag ni Mendoza.

Sa kasalukuyan, nasa R32 per liter ang diesel, na ayon kay Mendoza ay hindi na akma sa kasalukuyang base fare.

“The R7 fare was actually based on R20-per-liter cost of diesel,” sabi pa niya.

Binatikos din ng transport group leader ang gobyerno dahil hindi nito kinonsulta ang kanilang sector sa pagpapanukala ng dagdag na buwis sa fuel products, bukod pa ito sa ipinapataw na 12-percent value added tax (VAT) na nagbibigay ng R180 billion revenue kada taon. (Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola)

Related

comments