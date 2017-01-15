Lessons from Sto. Niño

Today is the feast of the Sto. Niño. The feast is immensely popular among Filipinos. Rich and poor, young and old alike maintain a strong, if not fanatical, devotion to the Holy Child. Fiestas and processions are held in his honor.

Statues and images have various forms and attires. There’s a Sto. Niño dressed as a fireman or a policeman (hopefully, not with an outstretched hand asking for lagay!). There is even a Sto. Niño all clothed in green, representing the green US dollar bill Filipinos hope to have, especially now that the dollar rate surged.



While such colourful devotion is helpful for piety – and even the tourism industry! – let it not remain only on the ritual, sentimental, and external level. Just as the Child Jesus grew up and mature, so should our faith. Jesus wants us to be childlike not childish.

The Lord said, “Unless you change and become like children, you will not enter the Kingdom of Heaven” (Mk 10,15).

What characteristics does a child have that Jesus liked and valued so much?

The Lord did not name those qualities but we can discern them from the child’s natural conduct and traits.

The first human quality of a child is his sincerity and honesty. He’s not “plastic.”

In a birthday party where there were many guests, the mother asked her little girl, the celebrant, to say a prayer before the meal. “I don’t know what to say,” she said. “Come on. Just say what your Mama would pray.” “Alright,” the child said. “Thank you for this food, Lord…But, dear God, why did I invite so many people to feed!”

A second characteristic of a child is HUMILITY. “Whoever humbles himself as this little child, he is the greatest in the Kingdom of Heaven,” Jesus said as he made a child stand in the middle of his disciples.

Pope Francis shows us an example of humility. When he was elected pope and had to bless the thousands of people holding vigil at St. Peter’s Square, he asked them to bless him, then knelt down and, with bowed head, received their blessing.

A third characteristic of a child is his trust and DEPENDENCE. He is utterly dependent on those who love and care for him. Spiritual dependence requires true faith and a healthy fear of God.

The absence of dependence is shown when a man has no more time for God because work and money have taken His place.

Also, when he believes that he can do everything all by himself without recognizing God’s role in his success.

The feast of the Sto. Niño challenges us to possess the child’s qualities. And the trade-off? No less than God’s kingdom.

(Fr. Bel R. San Luis, SVD)

