Who’s in charge?

THE Philippines tops the list of Asian countries where cases of teen pregnancy are rising, according to a UN report. This means young mothers aged 15-19 who take on the role of motherhood for which they are ill-prepared; more girls out of school; and added strain on the young mothers’ parents who have no choice but to shoulder all the burdens – financial and otherwise. (Dear young people: Please pause to think of all the consequences and please remember your parents and their sacrifices before you even consider doing something, okay?)



A teenager’s need for affection is greater in a home where love is not adequately expressed; where one or both parents are always absent; where bickering, division and silence permeate the atmosphere. This teen-ager may even refuse to acknowledge it, but deep inside him/her is a persistent craving for attention and affection. Love, after all, is not a luxury. It is a basic need.

And then comes a boyfriend/girlfriend who seems to be an answer to a prayer. The new-found love seems to compensate for everything that is lacking. The thrill of a romantic relationship provides some sort of emotional security. No wonder, he/she feels devastated after a break up. Well, who isn’t? But for teen-agers who are hungering for affection, the impact is different. This is why many of them become depressed and suicidal. They can’t see life away from someone who gave them the attention they needed.

What do young people know about relationships, responsibilities and boundaries? Who’s supposed to teach them these things? Where will they get the strength to stand firm against temptation, withstand pressures from their peers, and resist the influence of notorious personalities? What is this nation doing about the proliferation of materials that do not seem fit for the young and innocent?

“One in 10 young Filipino women between 15 and 19 years of age is already a mother.” This is shocking and alarming. Parents, teachers, school administrators, youth groups, churches and concerned citizens have to do something.

Where are we headed? Who’s in charge?

