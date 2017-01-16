Seagate offers quick backups with Plus Hub

Lightning Fast transfers

Seagate Technologies has offered a wide array of storage solutions, including ones that makes backing up easier. The Seagate Backup Plus Hub offers up to 6 TB of storage space. There are various hard drives that offer the same but the large storage option and the fact that it supports USB 3.0 should make the Backup Plus Hub a sensible buy. It is compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems, facilitating transfers through two USB 3.0 ports located at the front portion of the device.

For some, USB 3.0 may not mean much for as long as there are connectivity options that serve as the gateway for saving files. The difference in data transfers will however be noticed.

With USB 3.0, transferring files to the Seagate Backup Plus Hub will be quicker, allegedly around 181 MB per second when writing and 195 MB per second when reading.

To get a clearer picture, imagine the time it takes to transfer 25 GB of data. With those numbers in consideration, this means that all of it can be transferred in about two and a half minutes.

Should this be the case, folks could opt to use a USB 3.0 add-in card to open up more porting options for the hub and other devices already advancing to USB 3.0 technology.

By default, the Seagate Backup Plus Hub is armed with necessary formats to connect to PCs and Macs. For PC users, the hub is formatted in NTFS while a Paragon Driver for Mac is ready to make it compatible with Apple devices.

The Seagate Backup Plus Hub accommodates devices that runs on Windows 7, Mac OS X 10.9, iOS 8, Andorid 3.0 at the least. It requires an Internet connection as well.

