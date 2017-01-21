PBA: Bolts check slide

Cebuanos await SMB center, hometown boy.

The Meralco Bolts got a big lift from unlikely sources and a key player back from an injury and snapped a six-game losing skid with an 82-72 victory over the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters yesterday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

Jonathan Uyloan fired 11 of his 14 points in the first quarter that gave the Bolts a hot start while Rabeh Al-Hussaini and Jared Dillinger made key contributions in their return from various reasons to help the Bolts revive their playoff chances with one game left in the elimination round.



Meralco improved to 3-7, needing to beat Star on Jan. 28 at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City coupled with losses by other playoff contenders just to stay in the quarterfinal hunt.

Meanwhile, a grand homecoming awaits June Mar Fajardo as he makes his first official game in Cebu as a member of the San Miguel Beermen, who will face the Globalport Batang Pier today in the Petron Saturday Special at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City.

Since making his pro debut in 2012, Fajardo has yet to officially play in his home province.

Fajardo left an imprint in Cebu basketball after emerging as a star for University of Cebu. He had memorable battles with current Ginebra center Greg Slaughter, who was playing for University of the Visayas, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Federation, Inc., the province’s top collegiate league.

He later gave the Webmasters two CESAFI championships in 2009 and 2010, before heading to Manila to realize his PBA dream.

“First time ko kaya excited ulit ako makalaro doon at excited ako maglaro sa harap ng mga kapwa ko Cebuano,” said Fajardo.

It will also be a homecoming for Globalport star Terrence Romeo and veteran forward JR Quinahan.

Romeo, who grew up in Imus, Cavite, traces his roots in Cebu while Quiñahan starred for UV in the mid-2000’s before joining the pro loop

Scores:

MERALCO 82 – Newsome 19, Hodge 17, Uyloan 14, Al-Hussaini 10, Chua 9, Hugnatan 4, Dillinger 3, Daquioag 2, Grey 2, Amer 0.

RAIN OR SHINE 72 – Yap 17, Ponferada 11, Chan 9, Cruz 9, Belga 7, Trollano 7, Washington 6, Tiu 4, Norwood 2, Ahanmisi 0, Matias 0.

Quarters: 35-20; 49-35; 68-56; 82-72.

