QC solon wants Miss U coronation a holiday

Quezon City Rep. Winston Castelo yesterday urged President Duterte to declare January 30 a special non-working holiday to give Filipinos a chance to witness the country’s hosting of the coronation of the Miss Universe beauty pageant.



Castelo, chairman of the House Committee on Metro Manila Development, said Filipinos should be given the rare opportunity to watch the international spectacle as it unfolds in the Philippines.

A declaration of a special non-working holiday by Duterte will also suspend classes on all school levels, giving the country’s youth the chance to watch the event.

If Duterte declares the Miss Universe coronation a special holiday, workers will enjoy a long weekend starting the celebration of the Chinese New Year on January 28.

Castelo said organizers of the pageant are expected to welcome the proposal as there will be less traffic in Metro Manila during the event.

“Last hosted by the Philippines in 1994, the much awaited competition of beautiful women from across the globe would be held right here in our country, in Manila actually, so the more the occasion becomes very relevant for all of us,” Castelo explained. (Ben R. Rosario)

