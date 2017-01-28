NBA: Dunk champ won’t try three-peat

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine said Thursday he won’t go for a third straight Slam Dunk crown during the NBA’s All-Star weekend.

LaVine won the past two Slam Dunk titles, but won’t compete in New Orleans, giving up the chance to become the first to win the event in three straight years.



”I feel like I’ve accomplished everything I could in the dunk contest,” the 21-year-old told reporters on Thursday.

”It would be hard for me to go back and outdo myself.”

LaVine easily won the contest two years ago. Last year in Toronto, he prevailed in a sensational dunk duel with Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon, finally winning the dunk-off with a through-the-legs thriller.

LaVine didn’t rule out a return in the future.

”I’m never saying I won’t ever do it again, but I’m focused on this year,” LaVine said. ”We’re getting close to being able to make the playoffs and we have that in our mind. Getting the rest and just focusing more on just the game is the main thing.”

LaVine is averaging 19.2 points on a young Timberwolves team.

