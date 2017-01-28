PNP seeks No. 3

Games Tomorrow

(Pasig City Sports Center)

3 p.m. – NHA vs BFP

5 p.m. – PNP vs Malacañang

Standings:

Group A: Malacañang (6-3), AFP (6-4), BFP (5-4), MMDA (4-6).

Group B: Customs (8-2), Judiciary (8-2), PNP (7-2), NHA (4-5).

Philippine National Police tries to secure the No. 3 slot when it faces Malacañang tomorrow at the close of the second elimination round in the 5th UNTV Cup at the Pasic City Sports Center.

Both PNP (7-2) and Malacanang (6-3) are already assured of quarterfinal berths but expect an intense action when they clash at 5 p.m. as they go for the No. 3 spot behind newcomer Bureau of Customs and Judiciary.



Customs and Judiciary finished the round with similar 8-2 cards but the former claimed the No. 1 spot due to the winner over the rule in the event organized by UNTV president and CEO Daniel Razon.

PNP can also finish the round with an 8-2 mark but it can no longer catch up with Customs and Judiciary having lost to the frontrunners in the first round of the tournament offering P4 million to the chosen charity of the champion team.

With their superior records, Customs and Judiciary advanced outright to the semis with the No. 3 team at the end of the elims facing No. 6 while the fourth and fifth teams clash in the quarters.

Equally important is the 3 p.m. showdown between National Housing Authority and Bureau of Fire Protection – two teams fighting for the No. 6 slot.

Also in the quarters is defending champion Armed Forces of the Philippines which totes a 6-4 mark.

Related

comments