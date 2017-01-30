Condom program not a sure thing in ARMM

COTABATO CITY – Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) Governor Mujiv Hataman wants an exhaustive review of the government-planned distribution of condoms in schools, saying the regional populace are “culturally sensitive” about such program.



Hataman expressed his view during the media forum “Tapatan sa ARMM” here on Thursday, stating his reservations about the inclusion of schools under the controversial program.

Despite this, Hataman is asking religious experts to guide his administration in deciding on whether to welcome or reject condom supplies among students.

Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial had earlier said the program will be implemented nationwide this year as part of efforts to stop the increasing number of cases of human immunodeficiency virus/acquired immune deficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS) among the youth.

The Department of Health plans to implement the program in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) which also expressed apprehensions about the plan. (Ali G. Macabalang)

