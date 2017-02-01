Diaz, Ancajas: Filipino pride

Back to training in 2 weeks for Jerwin.

Fresh from making waves in Macau, world champion Jerwin Ancajas is already eager to return to the gym as he looks forward to fighting two or even three more times this year.

“Kaya naman,” said Ancajas yesterday during the PSA Forum at the Golden Phoenix Hotel, less than two days after stopping Jose Alfredo Rodriguez of Mexico during the first defense of his International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-fly title.



For repulsing Rodriguez, the 25-year-old Ancajas has been given two weeks to spend some time with his family before reuniting with manager-trainer Joven Jimenez.

“Kailangan hindi ka nagpapabaya sa ensayo para lagi kang handa kung mayroong laban na ma-ikasa,” said Ancajas, his face unmarked after forcing Rodriguez to quit on his stool.

Promoted by Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions, Ancajas told scribes that he had the fight in the bag after establishing his jab early and connecting his foe at will.

“Ang sabi sa akin ni coach ay gamitin ko ang jab at pagkatapos ng dalawang round, naramdaman ko na kuha ko na ang laban,” said Ancajas after running his record to 26-1-1 with 16 KOs.

Rodriguez threw in the towel after complaining that he had injured his shoulder.

Ancajas said that he was in control of the fight from the get-go although the only round he said Rodriguez had won was the sixth when the Mexican challenger was able to land some of his best punches.

“Yun lang ang round na nakuha nya dahil na-dominate ko naman ang laban,” said Ancajas, noting that he remained cautious at all times knowing that he was up against a veteran.

Ancajas won the IBF 115-lb crown after outpointing McJoe Arroyo of Puerto Rico last year.

One of just three reigning Filipino world champions, the others being Pacquiao and bantam Marlon Tapales, the southpaw Ancajas credited the contribution of sportsman Hermie Esguerra to his success.

“Napakaganda ng aking training camp sa Lipa City,” said Ancajas, who spent more than two weeks at Esguerra’s secluded but cool and cozy farm.

