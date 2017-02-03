21 mining firms closed

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources yesterday ordered the closure of 21 mining firms due to various violations of environmental and mining laws.



The 21 mining firms ordered for closure were Benguet Corp. Nickel Mines Inc., Eramen Minerals Inc., Zambales Diversified Metals Corp., LNL Archipelago Minerals Inc., Mt. Sinai Mining Exploration and Development Corp., Emir Minerals Corp., Techiron Mineral Resources Inc., AAMPHIL Natural Resources Exploration, Krominco Inc., SinoSteel Philippines H. Y. Mining Corp.,

Oriental Synergy Mining Corp., Wellex Mining Corp., Libjo Mining Corp., Oriental Vision Mining Philippines Corp., ADNAMA Mining Resources Corp., Claver Mineral Development Corp., Platinum Development Corp., CTP Construction and Mining Corp., Carrascal Nickel Corp., Marcventures Mining and Development Corp., and Hinatuan Mining Corp.

“The DENR has rightfully decided to take on social justice as its heart and soul. Social justice means that the people of the Philippines must enjoy the resources of the country. The decision on what kind of economic activities should be undertaken in that area must be in the line of social justice, which means that the resources of that area must be utilized in a matter that benefits the people of that area. My issue here is not about mining but social justice,” DENR Secretary Gina Lopez said. (Ellalyn B. de Vera)

