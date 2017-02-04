NFL: Colin Kaepernick to test free agent market

- Home
by Brian Yalung
It hardly comes as a surprise that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick will test the NFL free agent market. He has had a rocky couple of years with the team though his impending move may come at a price.
Kaepernick is widely believed to be opting out of his pact with the 49ers, meaning he will give up the $14.5 million deal for 2017. This was the restructured contract he agreed to in October 2016.
There are several teams who could use a quarterback of his caliber. Expected to show interest in the coming months are teams that include the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills.
Kaepernick is unlikely to get the same $14.5 million deal from other teams though he may be more inclined to start fresh. Since the 2013 NFL Super Bowl, the 29-year-old’s career has been on the decline.
Kaepernick’s opt-out period is from Mar. 2 to 7, about a month away. The current speculation follows the recent dismissal of erstwhile general manager Trent Baalke and coach Chip Kelly. John Lynch is the new general manager while Kyle Shanahan is widely expected to follow after Super Bowl LI. Shanahan still holds ties with the Atlanta Falcons.