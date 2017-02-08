NBA: New Orleans Pelicans Pursuing Jahlil Okafor, Reggie Jackson

By Brian Yalung

NBA trade talks continue to heat up and now the New Orleans Pelicans are in focus. The Pelicans are reportedly in advanced talks with the Philadelphia 76ers for a possible deal involving sophomore Jahlil Okafor.

The Pelicans become the second team to be linked to Okafor. As mentioned in a previous post, the Chicago Bulls could add a young big man up front to compliment Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade. The Sixers have an overloaded frontline with Okafor and Nerlens Noel possibly moving before the Feb. 23 NBA trade deadline.

Seeing how Noel has proven to be more effective alongside Joel Embiid, Okafor has now emerged as the likely one to leave Philly soon. The Pelicans and the Sixers are reportedly in advanced talks and the only thing holding it up is the draft-pick compensation. The Sixers could also receive center Alexis Ajinca plus a future first-round pick from New Orleans.

Sixers could be getting back unhappy center Alexis Ajinca and a future 1st round pick in a Jahlil Okafor trade to New Orleans, a source said — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 6, 2017

Source: Pick protection is the hold up in Okafor trade to NO. NOP wants to lottery protect, while PHI wants to take it down to top 5-10. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 6, 2017

For the Sixers, it makes more sense to target a guard. Jrue Holiday seems like a plausible choice and any tweaks could be made if trade talks prosper.

Before interest in Jahlil Okafor came out in the open, the Pelicans had previously considered offering a package to the Detroit Pistons for Reggie Jackson.

Jackson has been mentioned in trade rumors, including that one involving Ricky Rubio of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy shot that down and made it known he was keeping Jackson.

