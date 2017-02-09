NBA: Houston Rockets considering Serge Ibaka trade

by Brian Yalung

Serge Ibaka is the latest name outside Carmelo Anthony and Jahlil Okafor to pop up in NBA trade rumors. The word out is that the power forward is getting some interest from the Houston Rockets.

According to ESPN, the Rockets interest in the 27-year-old player comes as a surprise considering the mileage that the team has had under the watch of coach Mike D’Antoni.

For MVP candidate James Harden, the team is already good at present. They have the depth and players already know their role.

However, changes may not be in the hands of D’Antoni or Harden. Rockets GM Daryl Morey has been known to pull off trades in the past so the possible addition of Serge Ibaka remains afloat. The Rockets are reportedly looking for another shooter and the Congolese-Spanish national could fit in perfectly.

Aside from possessing a good outside shot, Ibaka has been also known for his defense. Should he come in, Ibaka can ramp up the team on the defensive end.

The Rockets got a closer look of Serge Ibaka who finished with 28 points in 40 minutes of action. If ever an NBA deal were to push through, it will likely be made to compensate the loss of Clint Capella who went down with a broken fibula back in December.

The NBA trade deadline is on Feb. 23 with Serge Ibaka likely moving on to another team. On whether that would be the Rockets or not remains to be seen.

