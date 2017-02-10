Celebrate love in ‘The World of Gandang Ricky Reyes’

Host, philanthropist and beauty expert Ricky Reyes shares more love stories this Saturday (Feb. 11) in “The World of Gandang Ricky Reyes” (TWGRR).

Thinking of where to spend on Valentine’s Day? TWGRR takes you to some restaurants perfect for you and your loved one. And for the more adventurous, the day can be celebrated with family watching the sun rise and set at the Golden Sunset Resort in Calatagan, Batangas.



Prepare to be beautiful before your special date by visiting a beauty doctor.

The Cabinet Spouses Association together with the Department of Health (DoH), Department of Interior Local Gov’t.

(DILG), Metro Manila Mayors Spouses Foundation (MMMSF) and PAMET launches ‘Type ng Bayan’, a free blood typing program for the marginalized.

Try Regold for kinky hair, SoftWave for dull hair, natural wigs for hair loss and the newest Cryo Hair Treatment in all Gandang Ricky Reyes Salons.

Discover Ricky Reyes Learning Institute (RRLI) with branches in Manila, Cubao, Anonas and Fairview and be your own boss.

Tune in to “The World of Gandang Ricky Reyes” tomorrow, 9-10am on GMA News TV.

