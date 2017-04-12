3 hospital execs dismissed

The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the dismissal of three top officials of the East Avenue Medical Center (EAMC) for alleged anomalous purchase of medical supplies and equipment in 2006.

Found guilty of grave misconduct were Medical chief Rolando Cortez, Finance Management Officer Marietta Cruz and Chief Administrative Officer Jose Calixtro.



The Ombudsman uncovered that in 2006, EAMC procured medical supplies worth P10.3 million without public bidding.

The procurement was broken down and split into 47 small purchases with an amount not exceeding P250,000 each and awarded only to two suppliers to avoid public bidding.

In addition, EAMC procured 20 air-conditioners, 13 exhaust fans totaling P450,950 in January 2006. This time, the procurement was split into two small purchases not exceeding P250,000 each.

In its decision, the Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales stated that respondents’ actions reflect grave misconduct, adding that their actions were outside the bounds of established rules.

According to anti-graft czar, the transactions would not have been consummated had it not been for the concerted action of the respondents, as Cortez approved all the purchase requests; Cruz certified the availability of funds and Calixtro signed the purchase requests and counter-signed the checks. (JUN RAMIREZ)

