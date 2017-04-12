CCP Museum schedule this April 2017

- Home
CCP galleries will be closed from April 11 to 17 in observance of Holy week and from April 28 to May 1 for the 30th ASEAN Summit.
CCP’s current exhibitions You Are Here, Lying In State, Kristo y Kristos and Another World may be viewed on all other dates, from Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 6pm. Gallery hours are extended until 10pm on evenings with performances at the CCP Main Theater.
For more information, contact the CCP Visual Arts and Museum Division at 632.832.1125 loc 1504/1505 and 832-3702, mobile (0917.603.3809, email ccp.exhibits@gmail.com, or visit www.culturalcenter.gov.ph.
