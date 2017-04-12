Religion and showbiz

RELIGION AND SHOWBIZ – There so many showbiz figures who belong to the born-again religion.

As they come to mind:

Coney Reyes, Angeli Pangilinan and Gary Valenciano and children, Martin Nievera, Sam Milby, Sharon Cuneta, Piolo Pascual, Dulce, Tessie Villarama, Paul Soriano, Gretchen Barretto and sister Claudine, Jericho Rosales, Donita Rose, Rica Peralejo, Princess Punzalan, Tirso Cruz III and Lynn Ynchausti, Gina Alajar, Cesar Montano, Raquel Villavicencio, Dulce Lucban, Carlitos Siguion-Reyna and Bibeth Orteza, Melissa Mendez.



The list of born-again Christians is by no means complete.

There are a few Iglesia Ni Cristo: Ruru Madrid, Richard Quan, Snooky Serna, Gladys Reyes. Wonder if Rico J. Puno, John Regala, and Jaclyn Jose are still “Kapatid.”

Robin Padilla is Muslim, but his mother (Eva Cariño) is Jehovah’s Witness.

CATHOLICS – But of course there are more showbiz folk who belong to the Catholic faith – even if some, perhaps many, are not what they call “Catolico Cerrado.”

Pempe Rodrigo, Gloria Romero, Susan Roces, Pepito Rodriguez, Luz Valdez, Boyet de Leon and Sandy Andolong, Jun Nardo, Laurice Guillen, June Rufino, Pilita Corrales, Danny Dolor, Shirley Kuan, Aster Amoyo, Ahwell Paz, Jobert Sucaldito, Nestor Cuartero, Ricky Lo, Nestor Torre, Boots Anson-Roa Rodrigo, Manay Ichu Maceda, Nora Calderon, Ethel Ramos, Deedee Siytangco, Eddie Gutierrez and Annabelle Rama, Lollie Mara, Julius Babao and Tintin Bersola, Kris Aquino, Boy Abunda, Ai-Ai de las Alas, Baby R. Nebrida.

Ai-Ai is a Papal Awardee, the only actress to be so honored.

Baby is a Marian devotee. Years back, she spearheaded that monumental fluvial parade in New York City on the birthday of the Blessed Mother.

This columnist is a Catholic, product of Catholic schools, but must confess not really a devout one.

ONE GOD – Well, there are many religious beliefs and practices, but all worship One God…known by different Names.

In the end, what really matters is one tries to be a good person. Fair, just, compassionate, respectful.

