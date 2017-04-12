Solemn processions on Spy Wednesday

The Catholic faithful traditionally observe Holy Wednesday, the fourth day of the Holy Week, with solemn processions that are held in several towns and cities across the country.

Pilgrims and tourists usually travel to key areas across the country to watch or walk along with other devotees during the Holy Wednesday and the longer Good Friday processions.



With the exception of the images of the Pieta, Christ being brought down from the cross, and the Santo Sepulcro (Interred Christ), life-size images depicting the passion of Christ will be paraded through the streets on elaborately decorated carriages early in the evening in Pakil and Majayjay in Laguna; Betis, Sasmuan, and San Fernando City in Pampanga; Meycauyan and Malolos cities in Bulacan; San Mateo, Rizal; in Marinduque, in many parts of Quezon City and Pateros, and in San Pablo and Molo in Iloilo City.

In Baliuag, Bulacan, the much anticipated “Prusisyon ng mga Santo,” a grand procession featuring nearly a hundred images has become a much awaited attraction on Holy Wednesday and on Good Friday.

In Paete, Laguna, some 53 images of Christ’s passion will be paraded through the streets in a procession known as “Salubong” following the early evening mass. Another custom observed in the town on Holy Wednesday is the ritual bathing of the centuries-old wooden image of the Santo Sepulcro at the Santiago de Apostol Parish Church.

(Christina I. Hermoso)

