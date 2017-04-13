Arnel Pineda meets original ‘Journey’ front man Steve Perry

For the first time, Filipino singer and current front man of the rock band “Journey” met Steve Perry, the original vocalist of the award-winning group, during the Induction of Rock ‘N Roll Hall of Fame held in New York recently.

“One of the sweetest hugs you can ever get from one of my heroes and silent mentors. It means the world to me..waited 35 years for this moment..thank you Almighty God!!” said Pineda on Instagram as he uploaded a photo that showed him and Perry hugging each other.



Pineda said that the historic meeting was arranged by his road manager and stylist Yul Session, according to “TV Patrol” news program on ABS-CBN.

“Thank you so much Mr Steve Perry for your priceless words and graciousness. You made it happen @yulsession Thank you for making this fateful and blessed meeting with THE VOICE #StevePerry,” Pineda also said on IG.

The rock band “Journey” was inducted into the Rock ‘N Roll Hall of Fame during ceremonies held in Brooklyn, New York last April 7.

While Pineda was not inducted, the Filipino singer performed three hits of the popular rock group, the report said.

He formally joined “Journey” in 2008.

“I’m so excited for the guys kasi they will be inducted into the Rock ‘N Roll Hall of Fame,” Pineda said.

Perry, who was inducted into the hall of fame, thanked Pineda in his speech for performing with the band.

“I must give a big shout out to someone who sings his heart out every night and that’s Arnel Pineda. Arnel I love you!” said Perry as the crowd cheered for the band.

Apart from Journey, other artists inducted were Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra, Yes, Pearl Jam, and Tupac Shakur. The full ceremonies will be shown on HBO on April 29.

Pineda, 49, said that he was overwhelmed with the blessings in life.

“God has been really good. It’s been a blessed 10 years for me and for the band and were going strong,” the Filipino singer said.

Pineda also said that he carries in mind the Philippine flag every time he performs with the American band.

“Dala ko ang bandera ng Pilipinas everytime I go up on stage. So san man ako mapunta, Europa man o dito man sa Amerika, o sa Asia man, ’yung bandera ng Pilipinas and ’yung being their kababayan, ‘yun ang lagi ko nire represent,” he said.

Pineda also said that he never stopped believing in his self.

“Ako I never stopped believing in myself. Hindi ako tumigil kasi ito lang ’yung alam ko. Wag kang papatalo. Lumaban ka. Maging matapang ka,” he said.

Pineda will have a show at the Hard Rock Cafe in Las Vegas on May 3. Then he will return to New York City for a special show with Fleetwood Mac and Earth, Wind and Fire on July 30.

