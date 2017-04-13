Horn’s loud blast

Australian challenger Jeff Horn advises Manny Pacquuao to load up when they face each other on July 2 in Brisbane.

“Train hard because I will be training absolutely hard as to win this fight,” Horn told Australian TV as co-promoters Top Rank and Duco Promotions formally announce the world welterweight title fight at the 55,000-capacity Suncorp Stadium.



Still, Horn, 29, acknowledges that he is up against “an absolute legend” and he has to come up with his A-game to score an upset in the scheduled 12-rounder.

“What you have to do to become a legend is (to) beat one,” said the brash Brisbane native who has a 16-0-1 win-loss-draw card with 11 KOs.

Pacquiao, winner of eight world titles in as many weight classes, is fighting for the first time Down Under and is heavily favored to assume the role of a party pooper.

Armed with a 59-6-2 slate with 38 KOs, Pacquiao has kicked off he conditioning phase of his training camp by hitting the road for the second straight day.

Gym sessions won’t start until May, or as soon as he gets back from a six-day promotional tour of key Australian cities beginning with host Brisbane on April 24.

The tour will bring the 38-year-old Pacquiao and his party to Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

Tickets will go on sale April 26 with the cheapest pegged at $39 (Australian). To entice fans, 25,000 seats will be priced at less than $100 (Australian).

The fight will be broadcast to over 150 countries around the world.

The Battle of Brisbane is on.

