  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    • Home » Entertainment » Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner file for divorce

    Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner file for divorce

    April 14, 2017 | Filed under: Entertainment | Posted by:

    LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck filed divorce petitions Thursday, the first step in formally ending their marriage more than a year after they publicly declared their relationship was over.

    Jennifer Garner (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

    Jennifer Garner (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

    The actors both filed divorce petitions in Los Angeles County Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences and seeking joint custody of their three children, who range from 5 to 11.

    The filings were made without attorneys and are virtually identical. Neither lists a date of separation. The couple announced they were separating in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

    “We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children,” Garner and Affleck said in a joint statement at the time. “This will be our only comment on this private, family matter.”

    comments