GMA rolls out special Holy Week programming schedule

In observance of the Holy Week, GMA Network presents a special Lenten programming schedule on Good Friday (April 14) and Black Saturday (April 15).

On Good Friday, kids will have another dose of their favorite cartoons in the morning beginning with “Alien Monkeys” at 7am and “Wonderballs” at 7:30am.

At 8am, drama, music and attractive 3D animation await the whole family in “Alamat ng Gagamba” featuring Kapuso teen star Bianca Umali and “Alamatng Dama de Noche” featuring Kapuso singer-actress Frencheska Farr.



Kids’ favorite line-up of anime series air beginning 8:45am with “Ghost Fighter,” “Voltes V” at 9:15am, “Bleach” at 9:45am and“Dragon Ball Z” at 10:15am.

The internationally-acclaimed religious program “Power to Unite” starts at 11:00am hosted by Ms. Elvira Yap-Go.

Recall Jesus’ seven last words in the cross broadcasted live from the Sto. Domingo Church via “Siete Palabras” from 12nn to 3pm to be followed by animated film “Dayo: Sa Mundong Elementalia” starring Michael V. at 3pm and Rocco Nacino starrer “Ibong Adarna” at 4:30pm.

“The 700 Club Asia Presents: Nuno: The Armond Valdez Story” at 6pm features a story of a young man who became friends with dwarves who gave him lots of money. It focuses on demon oppression and the issues of power.

Come 6:30pm, GMA Network brings “My House Husband,” a comedy-drama film starring Ryan Agoncillo and Judy Ann Santos.

It revolves around the life of a married couple, Mia and Rod, who have a bunch of problems and endless arguments.

Kapuso Primetime Queen Marian Rivera and Richard Gutierrez bring romance and laughter to the whole family via their much-anticipated movie “My Lady Boss” at 8:30pm.

Meanwhile, Kapuso viewers will get to watch the international action drama film “Fight for Love,” a joint project of GMA Network and Cambodian Television which stars Andrea Torres and Mikael Daez at 10:30pm.

GMA’s Black Saturday Lenten programming begins with a back-to-back cartoon for kids “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic” at 7am and “Barbie Dreamtopia” at 7:30am.

Kapuso host Tonipet Gaba lends voice to the dragon-like creature Bakunawa while Zaimic Jaranilla plays the boy Bulan in “Alamat: Ang Bakunawa at ang Pitong Buwan” at 8am. It will be followed by “Alamat ng Sampaloc” a story about a town plagued by a monstrous bird called Minokawa.

Kids will surely enjoy a string of anime programs beginning with “Larva” at 8:45am, “One Piece” at 9:15am, “Virtua Fighter” at 9:45am and “Dragon Ball Z” at 10:15am.

Series of films are in store for the Kapuso viewers beginning 11am with “Doraemon Movie: Nobita’s Great Battle of the Mermaid King,” which will be followed by “Land Before Time” at 12nn, “Scooby Doo” at 1pm, “Over the Hedge” at 2:30 and “Happy Feet” at 4pm.

At 5:30pm, “Tanikala: Wasak” presents the life story of Ptr. Jonaver Luklukan, and his journey of falling into the trap of drug and sex addiction before he came to know Christ.

Meanwhile, at 6:30pm, “Tatlong Araw” features three short films that mirror the values of the passion and death of Christ and is divided into three parts: Ang Kumpisalan, Burol ng Bayani, and Huling. The special also aims to instill the virtue of repentance to its viewers through powerful reflections, following each segment, from the renowned Kerygma preachers namely Bo Sanchez, Arun Gogna, Alvin Barcelona and Obet Cabrillas.

Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes breathes life to Argel “Boy Pitik” Corpus, who is sentenced to years in prison after being involved into a bank robbery which killed innocent people, in APT Entertainment’s Lenten Special “Selda 1430” at 7:30pm.

Hollywood fantasy-adventure film “Jack the Giant Slayer” starring Nicholas Hoult airs at 9:30 in the evening. Followed by “Way of the Cross” at 12mn.

