More on love from Pope Francis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MORE ON LOVE – Highspeed continues this Good Friday to quote the beloved Pope Francis speaking on love…as culled from “Amoris Laetita.”

As noted yesterday, the source is a 2017 calendar gifted this columnist. A calendar adorned with pictures of the Holy Family, reproduced from paintings by the Masters.

Here is the beloved Pope Francis…more on love.



It is a joy and great consolation to bring delight to others, to see them enjoying themselves.

We need to free ourselves from feeling that we all have to be alike.

Our Lord especially appreciates those who find joy in the happiness of others.

Love does not have to be perfect for us to value it.

Develop the habit of giving real importance to the person.

The Christian ideal, especially in families, is a love that never gives up.

•

CHILD SAINTS – Pope Francis is making five more child saints: Two Portuguese shepherd children and three Mexican adolescents.

Portuguese siblings Francisco and Jacinta Marto witnessed apparitions of the Virgin Mary in Fatima 100 years ago.

They died very young, both buried at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima, which Pope Francis will visit May 12-13.

In the case of the Mexicans, Pope Francis declared the three children – Cristobal, Antonio, and Juan – worthy of sainthood, killed for their Catholic faith in the 16th century.

Pope Francis has followed in his predecessors’ footsteps by declaring hundreds of saints and blessed. He has been particularly fond of holding up martyrs and missionaries as models for today’s faithful.

Related

comments