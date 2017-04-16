Man returns money jammed at ATM

DAVAO CITY – A good samaritan’s deed made waves in social media after a man returned R8,200 to a person who queued in front of him at an ATM at Victoria Plaza before the Holy Week.

Sidney Dueñas, a 27-year-old call center agent, was queuing at a BDO ATM around 10:30 a.m. last Apr. 10 when he was surprised there was still cash at the dispensing area of the machine.



Dueñas then posted via the Facebook group Davao Business Online and tried his luck in finding the woman who had left her cash at the machine.

“Para sa babae na akong nakasunod ug pila sa BDO atm machine sa Victoria Plaza around 10:30am-11:00am karong adlawa 4/10/17, kung nawad an ka ug P8,200 sa imong card e contact ko, kay ubanan taka i claim imong money sa BDO Bajada, (to the woman lining up at the BDO atm before me, meet me up if it was you who lost P8,200 from your ATM. I surrendered your cash at the Bajada branch of the bank),” Dueñas said.

The woman, whose identity will be protected for her privacy, immediately met with the samaritan and thanked him afterwards for the good deed.

Dueñas said the woman was already processing the transaction, and that it was going to take around two weeks since her ATM card was from Union Bank.

Dueñas post has been liked around 3,000 times and shared 314 times as of this writing. (Yas D. Ocampo)

