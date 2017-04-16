Virginia R. Llarena, 88, dies

Virginia de Rivera-Llarena of Aparri, Cagayan and Quezon City died April 11 at the age of 88. She was the wife of the late Wenifredo Marbella Llarena.

The deceased is survived by daughter Malou and son-in-law, Gene Clark Contreras.



Her remains lie at the Loyola Memorial Chapel on Commonwealth Ave., Quezon City.

Interment is scheduled after the 1 p.m. mass at the Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City today.

A memorial mass will be offered and officiated by her grandnephew, Fr. Raj C. de Rivera, at the St. Catherine of Siena in Vallejo, California on April 28.

