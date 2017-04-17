Janella: So easy to like and love

CAN’T ASK FOR – At 19, Janella Salvador can’t ask for anything more.

Look, she has a gold and platinum record award for her self-titled debut album under Star Music. A second album sometime this year is in the planning stage.

Janella has two movies on the pipeline.



“My Fairy Tail Love Story,” where she’ll play a mermaid. A dream come true for the young star who’s always been fascinated by mermaids. Directed by Jun Lana and produced by Regal, “Fairy Tail” co-stars Elmo Magalona and Kiray Celis. It’s meant for this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival.

It’ll be recalled that in the 2015 Metro filmfest, Janella starred in the box-office hit “Haunted Mansion.”

She has another film, “Bloody Crayons,” directed by Topel Lee and produced by Star Cinema. With Janella are Elmo M (again), Ronnie Alonte, Sofia Andres, and Diego Loyzaga.

Also coming up is a teleserye for ABS-CBN, “Kung Kailangan Mo Ako,” Janella co-stars with Elmo M (again) and Joshua Garcia.

What else? Perhaps, in the future, a play, either musical or drama or comedy.

Oh, Janella also had a successful digital concert last March 5, produced by One Music Philippines.

WHAT COMES – Acting and singing come naturally to Janella Salvador.

Her mom is Jenine Desiderio, who played Kim in “Miss Saigon” (West End, London) and appeared in local movies and theater.

Dad is Juan Miguel Salvador, band lead-singer.

(Janella hasn’t seen or talked to her dad for years. “Perhaps he isn’t ready to meet me.”)

A natural charmer, Janella won the hearts of televiewers on ABS-CBN’s “Be Careful With My Heart” and “Oh My G!,”

where she was the “maarte” teener. Which she isn’t in real life. On the contrary, Janella is friendly and charming, so easy to like and love.

A bright student, she finished high school at St. Paul (Pasig), and plans to take up psychology in college…if and when she finds the time. Which may take a long time, considering her showbiz sked.

Janella is co-managed by Manny Valera and Star Magic.

