Kris Aquino to sign contract for Hollywood movie

Actress-television host Kris Aquino left for the US last Sunday to sign a contract for a major Hollywood role that was offered to her.

Aquino’s supporters on social media believe that she could be appearing on the film version of the best-selling novel “Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan.

Aquino remained silent on the title of the Hollywood movie she was talking about.



Last April 13, Maundy Thursday, Aquino said on IG that Kwan, author of the best-selling novels “Crazy Rich Girlfriend” and “Crazy Rich Asians,” was following her on Instagram.

Aquino’s caption read: “Fangirl mode – sorry just had to post because I WAS SO THRILLED! 1 of my favorite authors @kevinkwanbooks is now following me. ❤ ❤ ❤ ”

“Crazy Rich Asians” by Kwan will be shot by Warner Brothers.

In her trip to Maldives recently, Aquino also brought with her three novels of Kwan and posted its covers on IG.

Aquino, 46, recalled how the Hollywood project came to be:

“For a year, i experienced rejections. A part of my spirit broke. There were 2 shows i lost because hiring an Aquino for TV was a political risk not worth taking;”

“But something happened March 23, 2017 – a Tony & Grammy award winning Broadway producer, Jhett Tolentino contacted me through Cong. Len Alonte and Manang Nene Chan;”

“He was helping a Filipino-Chinese-American agent friend of his reach me to ask if I’d want to audition for a big Hollywood studio movie about to start filming. The pressure was I had to submit my reel in 72 hrs;”

“I felt I had nothing to lose, so we went for it. 48 hrs after Jhett’s call, on March 25 we mounted an audition shoot in Manila Peninsula;”

“Thank you ARMADA, Direk Ricky Villabona, Jules Dacanay, DOP Shayne Sarte & her team, Juan Sarte, Nante Alingasa, Kimi Yap, my finance guru Nicko Falcis, Alvin, and the entire Kris Online team, plus Atty Joji’s Quantum Post Production for the unwavering faith;”

“We shot, they immediately edited & color graded, both my audition scenes & video BIO. Sunday we sent the high definition material;”

“And we waited. And PRAYED. Tonight I fly to Los Angeles to meet Chris Lee, my agent to sign my contract. I passed 5 levels of intense scrutiny and was offered a role;”

“It is surreal to be reading the script from a major Hollywood studio watermarked on every page with my name;”

“I signed a non disclosure agreement so until they reveal my participation I can’t share any details about the movie & my role. But today Easter Sunday – I wanted you to know my story… I pray it gives you encouragement & hope;”

“I am proof that in life doors will shut & there will be heartbreaking setbacks but FAITH in God’s plan will open new, unexpected doors. We just need to trust in His Love, Provision, Restoration & Perfect Timing;”

“Grace is unmerited; it’s God’s Gift we humbly receive with a heart overflowing with Gratitude. To my siblings & sons – I share this blessing w/ you. THANK YOU for being my strength,” said Aquino.

