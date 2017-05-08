Palace says Rody respects integrity of CA

3 SHARES Share Tweet

President Duterte continues to hold the Commission on Appointments in high esteem despite observing lobby money might have influenced the rejection of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Gina Lopez’s appointment.

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said the President respects the independence and integrity of the CA, adding that Duterte’s “lobby money” comment merely highlighted the existence of “certain vested interests” in the appointment of government officials.



“This, however, does not in any way diminish the integrity of the Commission on Appointments. Some members of the Commission have decided according to principle and conscience and even came out to explain their votes,” Abella said.

“The President respects the independence of the Commission on Appointments. The fact that he did not interfere during the confirmation process of the erstwhile DENR Secretary shows his deference to the body,” he said.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson earlier protested the President’s “lobby money” statement as a “sweeping assault” on the commission. Lacson, who voted against Lopez’s appointment, said the President’s comment was “unfortunate if not inappropriate and uncalled for.”

The President recently expressed dismay with the CA rejection of the appointment of Lopez, saying lobby money may have worked against the DENR secretary.

“Sayang si Gina. I really liked her passion,” Duterte said in a speech in Davao City last week. “You know how it is.

This is a democracy and lobby money talks. I do not control everything,” he said, citing the independence of the three branches of government.

Lopez recently lost her Cabinet portfolio after the powerful CA, composed of lawmakers from both houses of Congress, voted against her appointment over controversial policies.

The passionate DENR secretary was earlier grilled by the CA members over her decisions to close down and suspend alleged irresponsible mining operations in the country. Several mining companies have asked the CA to block her appointment for her alleged arbitrary decisions.

Reacting to her CA rejection, Lopez said it was unfortunate that business interests have run the day.

(Genalyn D. Kabiling)

Related

comments