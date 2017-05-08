  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Palace says Rody respects integrity of CA

    May 8, 2017 | Filed under: Headlines,News | Posted by:

    President Duterte continues to hold the Commission on Appointments in high esteem despite observing lobby money might have influenced the rejection of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Gina Lopez’s appointment.

    Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said the President respects the independence and integrity of the CA, adding that Duterte’s “lobby money” comment merely highlighted the existence of “certain vested interests” in the appointment of government officials.

    “This, however, does not in any way diminish the integrity of the Commission on Appointments. Some members of the Commission have decided according to principle and conscience and even came out to explain their votes,” Abella said.

    “The President respects the independence of the Commission on Appointments. The fact that he did not interfere during the confirmation process of the erstwhile DENR Secretary shows his deference to the body,” he said.

    Sen. Panfilo Lacson earlier protested the President’s “lobby money” statement as a “sweeping assault” on the commission. Lacson, who voted against Lopez’s appointment, said the President’s comment was “unfortunate if not inappropriate and uncalled for.”

    The President recently expressed dismay with the CA rejection of the appointment of Lopez, saying lobby money may have worked against the DENR secretary.

    “Sayang si Gina. I really liked her passion,” Duterte said in a speech in Davao City last week. “You know how it is.

    This is a democracy and lobby money talks. I do not control everything,” he said, citing the independence of the three branches of government.

    Lopez recently lost her Cabinet portfolio after the powerful CA, composed of lawmakers from both houses of Congress, voted against her appointment over controversial policies.

    The passionate DENR secretary was earlier grilled by the CA members over her decisions to close down and suspend alleged irresponsible mining operations in the country. Several mining companies have asked the CA to block her appointment for her alleged arbitrary decisions.

    Reacting to her CA rejection, Lopez said it was unfortunate that business interests have run the day.
    (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

    comments
    • babart-gay

      nababagy lang naman iyon kay Gina na mareject siya dahil yun ang mas karapt-dapt sa babaeng wala naman na maibubuga!!

    • ann

      duterte is respecting it but the lady gina dont want a respect he want to fullfill her interest

    • jess

      si gina lang naman ang hindi marunong sumunod sa salitang respect

    • beverly

      nakakgulo lang si gina sa pag insist nya sa sarili nya

    • gabriela yumu

      unang una ayusn muna ni gina sarili nya at pangalawa hindi na siya makialam sa gobyerno

    • mandy

      respetuhin mo muna ng sarili mo gina para makalagpas ka sa pagkasira ng bait mo,. si lacson nakapansin nyan sayo

    • Rox{rey}

      si Gina huwag masydo maging matapng porket pala dilawan ka naku matagal na yan nalampaso ng mga dilawan na yan!

    • toni Lorenz

      kung ako saiyo Gina huwag kana mag-aksaya pa ng panahon huwag mo na ipilit ang hindi iyo dahil madidismaya ka lang!

    • low wendy

      ambisyosa ang Gina na ito hindi ka nababagy sa pwesto na pinapangarap mo madami kasi nakakikita na hindi mo kayang panindigan ang pwesto na gusto mo kaya hindi ka jan nararapt!

    • Angie

      yan ang nararapt saiyo Gina huwag kana mag-aksaya pa ng oras at panhon dahil kung iisipin tlaga wala ka naman na maibubuga!

    • Mikaela Say

      intindihin mo nalang kasi Gina na hinda ka nakapasa sa mga qualifications na hinahanp nila masyadong down ang mga kakayahn mo para sa pwesto na ninanais mo!

    • Samantha (Sam)

      wala kana gina bagsak kana laos kana wala ka ng maipagmamalki pa!

    • james’santi

      tanga ka kasi gina kahit sino pa ang mga sabihin mo hindi ka rin nman mananalo na

    • Nestor Alcazar

      lumalabas ng ang sungay ni Gina,kala mo kung sinong mabait yun pala nasa loob din ang kulo.

    • lea castro

      buti na lang at hindi naging Sec ng DENR yan si gina,my tinatago din palang baho sa pagka tao nya.

    • ohjn

      walang dahilan para ipag tanggol ka ni digong gina hindi nya nakikita ang potential mo para sa DENR.

    • cathy perez

      high standard kasi ang gusto nila so meaning hindi ka belong doon gina.

    • tiyodhan

      tanggapin mo na lagn Gina na hindi ka pwd dyan pra wla ng gulo pa

    • anton sayson

      hindi ka naman kasi gina karapt-dapt sa posisyon na hinahangad mo your not qualified.

    • warge cruz

      irespeto mo na lang ang pagka reject mo Gina dahil hindi ka naman talaga nararapat sa posisyon.

    • sarte

      mas maigi na yan na hindi ka napili Gina kasi hindi ka rin nman matinong babae..

    • anarose velga

      tama naman ang naging desisyon nina Sen Alan,kulang kasi ang kaalaman ni gina sa kalikasan.Hindi sya nararapat sa pagka Sec ng DENR.

    • alexis

      kapal din ng mukha mo gina kasi eh.

    • Bryan Alego

      hindi naman kasi deserve ni gina lopez ang posisyon kaya yun ang kanilang naging desisyon,tanggapin na lang kasi ang ngyari.

    • kims-arjhay

      mas maayos pa nga ngayon ang DENR kung tutuusin.kaya nga tama naman na wag na lang si gina ang nandyan