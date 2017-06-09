Alvarez tells SC: Don’t meddle

Warning of a constitutional crisis, House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez yesterday told the Supreme Court to stay off purely congressional affairs, pointing in particular to the Congress decision to support the martial law proclamation of President Duterte.

Alvarez also belittled a group of lawyers who filed the SC petition seeking the revocation of Proclamation No. 216 that placed Mindanao under martial law, saying that they review their “law books.”



Led by former Senators Rene Saguisag and Wigberto Tanada, a group of lawyers asked the SC to direct Congress to convene and vote on whether or not Proclamation 216 should be revoked through a majority vote.

Another High Court petition was filed by opposition congressmen headed by Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman. The lawmakers assailed the martial law proclamation as flawed and unconstitutional.

Alvarez underscored the futility of the petition seeking to force Congress to deliberate anew on the martial law declaration.

He pointed out that both Senate and House have already passed separate resolutions, both unanimously adopted, supporting Duterte’s martial law proclamation.

“How can the Supreme Court dictate Congress what to do? Co-equal body yan. O, mag-issue ng direktiba ang Supreme Court telling Congress, dictating Congress na uy mag convene kayo ng joint session?” the House leader stated.

He vowed to tear any SC order that would force congressmen and senators to convene into a joint session. “Ay, punitin ko yan,” he said.

According to Alvarez, convening Congress to a joint session is illogical, considering that the issue had already been decided upon by its members. (Ben R. Rosario)

