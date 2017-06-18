KZ’s album to be launched in Singapore Academy of Rock

TO SINGAPORE ACADEMY OF ROCK: The good news is: KZ Tandingan’s first album will be launched officially in the Singapore Academy of Rock.

The news was relayed recently to KZ during media launch of her Star Music album by record producer and music executive Jonathan Manalo.



Jonathan said Star Music’s partners in Singapore are confident KZ’s sound, dubbed as alternative soul, shall appeal to a wider Asian market.

‘Nobody does it like KZ does as far as this genre is concerned,’ Manalo said.

Soul is a relatively alien music genre among Filipinos. Not too many of our singers are known for this type of music, more popular among blacks.

How did KZ stray into this territory?

Admitting that she started out as a belter, the native Davaoeña said she discovered soul music when she was diagnosed with nodules in her throat.

Their presence prevented her from hitting those high notes. It was then that she discovered and shifted to soul, which she found out was more to her liking. It also helped, she says that, as stated, not too many local singers specialize in soul, a particularly challenging music genre.

After years of singing soul, KZ now says her musical roots are in soul. She sometimes sings songs from other genres, however.

SOUL SUPREME: Dubbed by her label as Soul Supreme, KZ Tandingan stands out among the most versatile singers today.

Her second album “Soul Supremacy” comes close on the heels of her first digital concert of the same title.

The “ASAP” Soul Sessionista’s new album features 11 songs with three additional tracks as bonus.

She composed the song “Halik Na Lang” and also wrote the lyrics for the “Intro Lude” song.

Other songs in the album of “The X Factor Philippines” season 1 winner are “Labo” by Jungee Marcelo, “Nag-iisa Na Naman” by Kiko Salazar, “Dapithapon” by Rox Santos and “Imposible” by Gabriel Tagadtad. (NESTOR CUARTERO)

