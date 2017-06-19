Yes, merong Cat Cafe!

By: Kim Atienza

Sometime ago on Matanglawin TV show, we featured one of the most sought after cafes in Manila – The Cat Café Manila.

Cat Café Manila is located at Sikatuna Village, Quezon City. The cafe provides an environment where animal lovers can interact with feline residents.



The purpose of the café is to showcase rescued stray cats hoping to find for them their homes forever.

O, mag-adopt na kayo ng pusa. Cats are among the sweetest animals there are.

The Burmese python (Python bivittatus) is one of the five largest species of snakes in the world. The average growth is about 3.7 m (12.1 ft) long, but has been known to reach 5.74 m (18.8 ft).

Burmese pythons are frequently sold as pets, and are made popular by their striking colour and apparently easy-going nature.

People who are scared of snakes have what is called “Ophidiophobia or ophiophobia.” It is a type of specific phobia or the abnormal fear of snakes.

TRIVIA PA MORE (Various Sources): The kalesa or karitela is a horse-driven carriage, introduced during the 18th century, was first used by Spanish officials as means of transportation. The Ilustrados or rich Filipinos used the kalesa not only for traveling but as a means of transporting their goods as well.

Sorbetes is ice cream sold in carts with colorful designs. Back then, ice cream dealers bred their own cows and milked them with their own hands to ensure the freshness and sanitation of the milk needed to make the “dirty ice cream”.

Philippine Waling Waling Orchids come in an amazing array of shapes, sizes and colors.

Send your questions on anything and everything to Kuya Kim through my Twitter account @kuyakim_atienza using #AlaminKayKuyaKim.

Atingtuklasinangmgabagay-bagayna di niyo pa alam. Walang ’di susuungin, lahataalamin.Ito posiKuya Kim, Matanglawin, only here in Tempo.

