Pacquiao ready to lock horns with Horn

Barely two weeks before dealing with an ambitious challenger on hostile ground, Manny Pacquiao declared that he is ready and determined to defend the world welterweight crown against Jeff Horn in Brisbane.

“I am ready to fight, ready to defend my title,” Pacquiao said from General Santos City where an AirAsia chartered flight will ferry him, hundreds of his team and family members and diehard followers this Saturday for the July 2 title fight at Suncorp Stadium.



To set the stage for his arrival in Australia, Pacquiao’s Canadian adviser Mike Koncz is heading there and is due in Brisbane tonight.

Koncz will be picked up at the airport by Dean Lonerghan, head of Duco Promotions, the New Zealand-based outfit that is staging the event in partnership with the state government of Queensland.

Floyd-Connor fight ridiculous – Lewis

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Boxing hall of famer Lennox Lewis won’t be spending his money on the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight, saying he ‘’can’t take it serious’’ because the outcome is too predictable.

The former undisputed world heavyweight champion said the combination of Mayweather’s boxing experience and hand speed will be too much to handle for McGregor, who has made him name as a mixed martial arts fighter.

“It’s ridiculous to me,” Lewis told US sports broadcaster ESPN.

