Pasig River cleanup sisimulan

By: Anna Liza Villas-Alavaren

Hiningi ng Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) ang tulong ng Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission (PRRC) para maresolba ang problema sa basura sa Pasig River na tinukoy kamakailan bilang pangalawang sa pinakamalaking source ng plastic waste.



Sinabi ni MMDA chairman Danilo Lim na ang paglilinis na gagawin ng MMDA-PPRC ay naglalayong mapadali ang ang biyahe ng mga ferry boat sa kahabaan ng ilog.

“We really need to clear not only for flood mitigation purposes but also smoothen the operation of the river ferry service as well,” pahayag ni Lim.

Dating kilala ang Pasig River bilang primary corridor for transportation and cultural activities ng Metro Manila.

Ngunit dahil sa pagtindi ng water pollution, hindi na nito mabubuhay ang mga isda rito at hindi na ligtas bilang isang swimming spot.

Balak ng MMDA na magsagawa ng dredging operations para matanggal ang mga basura sa ilalim ng ilog at mapabuti ang kalidad ng tubig.

“Dredging the river would increase the river’s depth that would boost the operation of the river ferry and solve out traffic problems in Metro Manila,” sabi ni Lim.

