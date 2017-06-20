PBA: Toss-up for Best Player award

Will it be team first or individual honor for San Miguel Beer’s Alex Cabagnot and Chris Ross? Or will individual honor get in the way?

The question was raised after explosive due emerged tied for No. 1 in the Best Player of the Conference (BPC) race at the end of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals.



Of course, the mindset of the two is to win a championship for SMB, which will battle TNT KaTropa in a best-of-seven finals series starting tomorrow, and for them, any individual accolade is a bonus.

“It doesn’t matter,” said Cabagnot during the PBA pre-Finals press conference yesterday at the Sambokojin Restaurant in Quezon City. “Chris and I are happy for each other.”

“We wish to get co-BPC, but then again I don’t know if it’s possible. I hope it’s possible. Chris and I are both doing this thing for a long time and playing together. It’s just an honor to be in this position,” added Cabagnot.

Cabagnot, the leader after the elimination round, remains on track for his first career BPC award although Ross was able to catch up after a superb performance in the semis.

The two have an identical average of 34.125 Statistical Points (SP) with Cabagnot averaging 15.13 points, 6.56 rebounds, 5.06 assists and 1.19 steals this conference, while Ross has 13.19 points, 5.19 rebounds, 8.06 assists and 2.94 steals.

This marked the first time in history since the PBA started giving the BPC award back in 1994 that players, more so teammates, ended up tied for No. 1 in the BPC derby following the semifinal round.

Nevertheless, the two-time Philippine Cup Finals MVP Ross – also seeking his first BPC – echoed the same sentiments that winning a championship is more important for him and Cabagnot.

