BASIL launched

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Danny J. Estacio

LOS BAÑOS, Laguna – Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol together with Senator Cynthia Villar, the Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA) and city government recently launched the “Balik Sigla sa Ilog at Lawa” (BASIL) where some five million tilapia, milkfish, and freshwater shrimps were dispersed at the Laguna de Bay on Monday.



BASIL is the program to rejuvenate the country’s seven major lakes, found in Laguna and six major river basins in the country.

Piñol said the BASIL project started this year up until 2022 and will target to replenish inland waters with both indigenous and commercially valuable non-invasive fish species and freshwater aquatic resources.

“The project would make food accessible to poor families living near the lakes, rivers, and streams as an initial step to address poverty and food security concerns as part of the DA mandate and responsibility,” Piñol said.

Piñol also urged the local government units in the perimeter of the water resources to be responsible and engage in the revival and rejuvenation of the lakes and rivers.

The Agriculture department turned over fingerlings worth R3.65 million from the package of government interventions of more than R56.3 million which were distributed to 1,478 fishers in the CALABARZON region.

Related

comments