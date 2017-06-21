NCAA launches 3×3 event

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) will have a special event in 3-on-3 basketball competition when the country’s oldest collegiate league kicks off on July 8 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

This was announced by NCAA Season 93 Management Committee chairman Fr. Glyn Ortega of San Sebastian College during yesterday’s weekly PSA Forum at the Golden Phoenix Hotel in Pasay City hoping the growing popularity of the sport will help boost the image of the league.



“It’s still in the process na ma-open this season, hopefully in the second semester,” said Fr. Ortega.

Basketball 3-on-3, he said, was first introduced during the 2007 Asian Indoor Games in Macau.

The country is actually competing in the ongoing FIBA 3-on-3 World Cup in France with Kobe Paras, Kiefer Ravena, Jeron Teng, and JR Quiñahan as members of the PH team.

This season, dubbed as “Reignite Braver, Bolder, Stronger and United”, fires off with a pair of exciting matches from 10 member schools.

Defending champion San Beda clashes with San Sebastian at 2 p.m., while runner-up Arellano collides with Mapua at 4 p.m.

Other member schools are Letran, Lyceum, Jose Rizal University, Emilio Aguinaldo College, University of Perpetual Help, and College of St. Benilde.

This season will also jumpstart its long-term preparation for the league’s 100th anniversary by introducing programs such as “NCAA on Tour”, solidarity run and sports science seminars.

