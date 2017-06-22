Bataan farmers, fisherfolk get P100-M interest-free loans

By: Mar T. Supnad

MARIVELES, Bataan – An interest-free P100-million loan is on its way to the hardworking farmers and fishermen of this province.

No less than Agriculture secretary Manny Piñol disclosed this development in front of an appreciative crowd who were reminded of President Duterte’s vow of assisting land tillers and fishermen.



The amount can be used as soft loans and will be free of interest the next two years.

“Availing of the said money is very easy, no red tape, since you will be given an identification card with security tag where the farmers and fishermen can easily avail loans. No more long lines of queues required. Just show your ID then you can have it,” said Piñol.

The program called “Farmers Intervention Monitoring Card” aims to protect farmers and fishermen specifically when affected by calamities as they will be insured by the Phil Crop Insurance Corp.

“Kung binagyo ang tanim nyo, wala kayong problema sa pagbabayad dahil covered kayo ng PCIC at ito ang gusto ni Pres Duterte,” pointed out Piñol.

