Diver searching for mayor’s body runs out of oxygen

By: Mars W. Mosqueda, Jr.

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – One of the technical divers joining the operation to search and retrieve the body of Bien Unido, Bohol mayor Gisela Boniel was rushed to the hospital yesterday after he ran out of oxygen while underwater.



The diver was part of the technical divers who took the risk yesterday to reach the deeper part of Caubian Island looking for the supposed body of the lady mayor, who, according to one of the suspects, was dumped in the area.

Personnel of the Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation (ERUF) were asked to be on standby since yesterday morning upon the request of the divers, who knew how risky their operation was.

Boniel was allegedly shot dead by her own husband, Bohol board member Niño Rey Boniel. Her body was then allegedly dumped into the sea waters of Caubian Island.

A paraffin test on the board member showed that his hands were negative of gunpowder burns.

The suspect’s lawyers claimed Gisela is still alive and is just in hiding due to mounting debts.

